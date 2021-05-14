Rockford Police Officer, driver hurt in two-car crash

ROCKFORD (WREX)-- A Rockford Police Officer and another driver are both taken to the hospital after a crash near Spring Creek and Mulford.

Police tweeted about the crash around 8:15 Friday night.

The officer and the driver were both taken to the hospital, but have injuries that are not life threatening.

Police say the officer was responding to another call and had the lights and sirens in the squad car on when the crash happened.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story.