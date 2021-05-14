Rochelle breaks ground on new $13.8M electrical substation

ROCHELLE (WREX) — The City of Rochelle and Rochelle Municipal Utilities broke ground on a $13.8 Million electrical substation Friday morning.

The new substation will serve new industrial growth with 34.5kv and 13.8kv service.

Rochelle leaders say projects like this are possible thanks to the rail and interstate access in the area.

“For a community of our size to be home to three electrical substations is unheard of,” said Mayor John Bearrows. “The investment our community is making in reliable power for residential, commercial and industrial customers is key to our future growth.”

In 2019, the City of Rochelle purchased just over 16 acres for the construction of a new substation to support growth in the City’s southern corridor.

The new substation will increase reliability for nearby industries and creates the ability to have redundant feeds, according to the city.

This substation will also introduce a new voltage class for the city to be able to provide electricity to larger users and will be the first substation project split into two yards with the distribution yard owned and operated by RMU and the transmission yard owned and operated by ComEd.

“Funding project of this magnitude is only possible with the foresight of our Mayor, Council and Staff,” said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. “Our financial management is top notch and as a result, we can provide the infrastructure to attract development and create jobs.”