Organizers prepare for in-person Juneteenth celebration in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The U.S. is less than one month away from celebrating Juneteenth.

It is a holiday on June 19 that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. This year, Juneteenth events will happen at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford. Events include the traditional Juneteenth 1865 celebration, a gospel tribute and community awards. In 2020, Rockford held a virtual Juneteenth celebration due to COVID-19. Now, organizers are excited to welcome people back and celebrate together.

"I really think that celebrating the day collectively and collaborating with people in this community is what makes it so important," said Rockford 12th Ward Ald. Gina Meeks. "This is a time that we all get to come together and celebrate that freedom and celebrate the opportunity that's ahead for everyone."

The events will take place on June 19 and 20.