One person hurt, another in custody after stabbing & standoff in Rockford
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police say a woman is in custody and another is sent to the hospital after a stabbing and a standoff in the 1300 block of Parmele Street Thursday night.
Police say a woman stabbed another person, then barricaded herself inside a home. She was arrested after a short standoff.
Police say the dispute was between a landlord and a tenant. They first tweeted about the incident just after 6 p.m..
The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital, but has injuries that are not life threatening.
