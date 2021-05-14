One person hurt, another in custody after stabbing & standoff in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police say a woman is in custody and another is sent to the hospital after a stabbing and a standoff in the 1300 block of Parmele Street Thursday night.

Police say a woman stabbed another person, then barricaded herself inside a home. She was arrested after a short standoff.

Police say the dispute was between a landlord and a tenant. They first tweeted about the incident just after 6 p.m..

The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital, but has injuries that are not life threatening.

This is a developing story.