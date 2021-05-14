NFL families seek to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, a system experts say is discriminatory. Sixty-year-old Ken Jenkins and his wife Amy Lewis are delivering 50,000 petitions demanding equal treatment for Black players to Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who’s overseeing the massive settlement. Former players who suffer dementia and other can be eligible for a payout.