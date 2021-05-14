Lutheran’s Weavel, Habedank make college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford Lutheran seniors signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Evan Weavel committed to Highland Community College to play baseball, while Tag Habedank signed to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Both Weavel and Habedank have played baseball and football together during their time at Lutheran, making it a special moment to sign on the same day together.

"It was special because Tag and I have been good buddies since I transferred over to Lutheran," said Weavel. "We put a lot of work in baseball and football together and I think we both helped each other to get to this point a lot."

"My best friend, just feels great getting to sign with him, see what we're both going to get to do with our future," said Habedank. "Just being able to do it with him means more than anything else."

They'll finish off their Lutheran baseball careers in the coming weeks before departing for college in the fall.