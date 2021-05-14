Increasingly cloudy skies a sign of weekend rain chances to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a sunny stretch of weather, the weekend brings in chances for rain. As drought conditions continue to expand, weekend rain likely won't provide much relief.

Stateline squeezes out one more dry day:

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast for the end of the work week. With that area of high pressure anchored to the east of Northern Illinois, a return to southwesterly winds usher in the 70s area-wide. It also pulls in an increase in moisture, which one might recognize through Friday afternoon as clouds build.

Moderate drought conditions expand in Northeast Illinois.

Despite increasingly cloudy conditions for the second half of the day, rain-free conditions stick around. Rain chances do not begin their ascent until early Saturday.

Weekend kicks off with rain showers:

The weekend kicks off with a few rain showers Saturday, but don't write the start of the weekend off as a wet one. Rain chances remain highest during the morning hours, especially from 5 a.m. to around noon. Unfortunately, the rainfall deficit Rockford is experiencing is likely to continue, as rain totals generally remain under a quarter of an inch.

Rain totals remain light through Saturday evening.

If Saturday afternoon grilling is on the docket for this weekend, rain chances should diminish. Clouds are likely to remain in place, keeping highs for Saturday in the middle 60s.

Pick of the weekend is Sunday:

If one doesn't feel like dodging rain drops on Saturday, Sunday is going to be the day where rain chances remain minimal. Partly cloudy skies see the region through the end of the weekend, allowing for highs to climb into the lower 70s.

Sunday features drier conditions.

Weather models suggest rain and thunderstorm chances return during the overnight hours Sunday. This could make for a wet start to Monday morning's commute.

Turning warm & potentially more active next week:

While warmer weather has been virtually absent from most of May, the long range outlook provides some warmer weather. By late next week, highs climb into the 80s for the first time since May 2nd.

As temperatures climb, so do shower and thunderstorm chances. It doesn't appear to be a washout, but rain chances remain at least isolated each day next week.