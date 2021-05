ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dmitri Osipov, Mitchell Fossier, Dylan McLaughlin and Andrei Altybarmakian all scored to push Rockford past Chicago 4-1 in the home finale for Rockford. Matt Tomkins had 36 saves for the IceHogs.

The IceHogs finish their season tomorrow on the road against the Wolves, with puck drop at 7 p.m.