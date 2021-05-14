German infection rate at 2-month low, vaccinations speed up

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has dropped to its lowest level in nearly two months. Meanwhile, the health minister said Friday that the country had the most successful day yet of its vaccination campaign this week. Still, he called for caution as authorities move toward allowing a more normal life. He urged officials to hold off on fully reopening restaurants and called for Germans to choose vacation destinations carefully. The national disease control center said the number of weekly new cases per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 96.5 — the first time since March 20 that it has been lower than 100.