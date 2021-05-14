Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital

Gas shortages have spread from the South, almost exhausting supplies in Washington, D.C. The runs on gasoline follow a ransomware cyberattack that forced a shutdown of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in getting the pipeline back in full service. Meanwhile two sources tell The Associated Press that Colonial paid the criminals about $5 million in cryptocurrency for a software decryption key to unscramble their network. President Joe Biden said he had no comment on the ransom, but he said his administration would disrupt the hackers and a new task force would prosecute them.