China accuses US of ‘coercive diplomacy’ after trade remarks

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the United States of “coercive diplomacy” following comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to his Australian counterpart that the U.S. will not abandon Australia in the face of Chinese economic coercion. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the U.S. of imposing economic sanctions and strong-arming other countries over trade issues to achieve its “strategic goals.” Like the United States and China, Australia and China are in the midst of several major disputes as Beijing seeks to apply pressure over commerce and influence.