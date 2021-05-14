Skip to Content

American Rescue Plan providing millions to stateline colleges and universities

(WREX) — Millions of dollars in emergency funding are on their way to colleges and universities in the stateline courtesy of the American Rescue Plan.

More than $98 million is going to colleges in the 17th Congressional District.

Here's how the money distribution breaks down:

  • Rock Valley College is receiving more than $11 million
  • Rockford University is receiving more than $3 million
  • Highland Community College is receiving more than $3 million
  • Sauk Valley Community College is receiving more than $3 million

All of this funding is a result of president Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Evan Leake

