Abreu, Dozier hurt in collision, leave White Sox-Royals game

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier were injured after colliding hard on the first base line in the opener of a doubleheader Friday. Both players left the game. The White Sox said Abreu suffered a facial contusion and laceration. The 2020 AL MVP also had a bruised left knee. Tests for a concussion were negative. His status is day to day. The Royals had no update on Dozier. After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down. Abreu was running along the first base line while tracking the ball. They ran into each about 20 feet from home plate. Both dropped to the ground and were attended to by the medical staff.