WWII secretary to Wernher von Braun dies in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The World War II secretary to German rocket pioneer Wernher von Braun has died in Alabama. An obituary published by relatives says Dorette “Dorothea” Hertha Kersten Schlidt died Monday in Huntsville. She was 100. Schlidt worked as von Braun’s secretary at the German rocket factory at Peenemuende in the 1940s. It was there that she met Rudolf Schlidt, one of von Braun’s team members. They married in 1945 and moved to the United States after the war, settling in Huntsville when the team moved to Redstone Arsenal to develop the first U.S. rockets.