Warm-up gets underway through late-week ahead of weekend rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a cruel joke on Mother Nature's behalf: gift a sunny week to the Stateline, but follow it with rain for the weekend. Do not fret about rain chances, as showers look to remain spotty at best.

Warming up back to average:

Since May 1st, average high temperatures in Rockford have been around 67°. If one excludes the first two days of the month, where highs climbed into the 80s, the average high drops to 63°. Warmer and more average temperatures are right around the corner for the Stateline, though.

The well-advertised warm-up got started on Wednesday, but it'll continue to slowly climb through late-week. This also includes overnight lows, which early Thursday are near 40° in most areas. Highs for the afternoon climb into the upper 60s, with a few locales possibly cracking 70° for the first time since May 3rd.

May has been cooler-than-average so far.

Mostly sunny skies Friday allow for high temperatures to reach into the lower 70s. Saturday brings a brief drop in temperatures, with highs in the upper 60s possible. Sunday looks slightly warmer, with highs generally topping out near 70°.

Next week features even warmer weather, with highs climbing into the upper-70s by the middle of the week. Some indications are 80° weather could return to the Stateline by late next week.

Warm-up does come with showers:

It has been a very dry spring so far in Rockford. Since March 1st, the start of meteorological spring, Rockford's rain deficit has hit 3.50". Model guidance suggests that the region could play catch-up into the upcoming weekend, though it doesn't appear likely that the gap will completely close.

Temperatures climb as rain chances come back.

Rain chances ramp up by early Saturday, with scattered showers becoming more likely early on in the day. Saturday afternoon features generally drier conditions, however that is short-lived as Sunday brings in more rain. If an outdoor round of golf is calling one's name Sunday, don't cancel those plans yet. It does look like dry time will win out overall to end the weekend.

Next week's uncertainty:

A frontal boundary takes shape next week and indications are that it stalls somewhere in the Upper Midwest. Weather models feature a variety of possible results for the Stateline, with some keeping unsettled weather going. Other models feature dry conditions and seasonably cool temperatures.

Plan on potentially dealing with rain through next week, but don't look for a complete washout. This time of year, chances for showers and thunderstorms mean severe weather chances to come to mind. Current trends keep instability low, therefore reducing the likelihood of severe weather. With that said, keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days for potential changes.