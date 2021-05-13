Twins, Phillies, Brewers set plans for 100% fan capacity

NEW YORK (AP) — The Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers have set plans to host 100% capacity at their ballparks, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals. The Twins, who started the season at 25% capacity, said Thursday they will increase to 60% for 12 home games at Target Field from May 14-30, move to 80% for 12 home games in June and 100% for the final 40 regular-season home games starting July 5. Philadelphia started the season at 20% and but will allow 100% starting with a series against the New York Yankees on June 12-13. Milwaukee said American Family Field will shift to 100% capacity starting June 25.