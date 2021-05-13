Rockford economist: ‘Too early to tell cause of worker shortage’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For days, we've been covering a labor shortage in our region.

We've talked to job staffing agencies and local lawmakers, but on Thursday, we sat down with a Rockford economist to explains what this means for our area and how we recover.

First, it's important to understand how the economy has behaved in the past during prior recessions.

A recession normally looks like a "V." You have the drop in the economy and in employment, but then, over time, things slowly return to normal and people return to work.

What economists worry could happen is what looks like a "K." The drop remains the same. Obviously, this time, that's from the coronavirus, but then, the return to normal breaks into two parts.

That's because some industries, like technology, tend to recover faster. While restaurants or retail industries continue to decline, at first, or are sluggish to recover.

There are many theories on why people are not returning to work, but one thing is clear.

"It is a significant problem," LoRayne Logan, the founder and CEO of Workplace Staffing told us in an interview on Tuesday.

She, other local job staffing agencies, and Republican Senator Dave Syverson blame the worker shortage on increased income from federal unemployment benefits.

But Democratic Senator Steve Stadelman, in an interview on Wednesday, pointed to child care and lingering fears of COVID-19.

And then there's noted Rockford University economics professor Bob Evans, who says it's too early to tell the cause.

"We don't have three months trend, four months trend, six months trend, but it's worrisome," Evans explains.

He points to more than one force that drives a local economy, especially one like Rockford, that's changing.

"Will more people demand to work from home?" Evans ponders. "That's going to be a problem."

This could cause the economy to "K," as described above.

And Evans adds that makes it more difficult to count who is employed.

"We may have to revise the unemployment statistics, what counts as work? What percentage of full-time? Because, you see, a number of people will be working what we used to call 'half-time' or 'part-time,'" Evans explains. "How will we count that?"

Evans adds that what the coronavirus has created is what's called an "inflection point," or the potential for a dramatic change in industries or entire sectors. But he says the unemployment rate and our economic recovery starts with how we address the pandemic in the coming months.

"If there is booster avoidance the way there is vaccination avoidance that's just going to drive rates back up," Evans says.

Evans does believe Rockford will come back faster than from previous recession, which had the unfortunate phrase of being considered "first in, last out." He says that's not the case as much anymore because Rockford has changed from dependence on capital goods.

Now, he says it's unclear how we will emerge from this economic downturn.

Thursday morning, we asked Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara about the state of the job market in Rockford. He recalls the unemployment rate during the pandemic hit nearly 26 percent. Now, it hovers around 8 percent.

"We as the city have the role of doing everything we can to make doing business attractive and easy," McNamara explained.

He pointed to Hard Rock, United Airlines, and the Chicago Blackhawks, who have all recently invested in the community (some of which came during the pandemic) as indicators of our future economic growth.

Evans says another thing to watch in the next couple months is how many Baby Boomers leave the workforce, especially since Illinois, and the Rockford region, have an aging population.