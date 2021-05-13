Pope meets Argentine president months after abortion law

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, months after Argentina legalized abortion despite a personal appeal from the pontiff and opposition from the local Catholic Church. In a break with usual practice, the Vatican communique about Fernandez’s visit omitted any reference to issues discussed between the president and pope. The brief statement provided only a rundown of topics Fernandez discussed with the Vatican secretary of state and foreign minister Thursday: the pandemic, Argentina’s financial crisis and its fight against poverty. The meeting took place in a side study off the Vatican’s auditorium rather than in the Apostolic Palace, where official state visits are usually held.