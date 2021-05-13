NYC mayoral race heats up with 6 weeks to go before primary

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic primary race that will likely decide the next mayor of New York City is getting serious. With just under six weeks to go before the June 22 primary, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is clinging to front-runner status while City Comptroller Scott Stringer fights off a sexual misconduct allegation from a onetime campaign volunteer. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police officer, is betting that a spike in shootings during the coronavirus pandemic, including a shooting that injured three bystanders in Times Square last weekend, will boost his appeal.