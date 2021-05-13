Missouri governor drops voter-approved Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has dropped plans to expand the state’s Medicaid program after the Legislature declined to provide money for a measure approved by voters. The Republican governor said Thursday that his administration has withdrawn an expansion plan that had been submitted to federal officials. Parson said he cannot proceed with it because the $35 billion budget approved by the Republican-led Legislature did not approve his funding proposal for the expansion. The decision is likely to trigger a lawsuit from supporters of Medicaid expansion. Voters last November approved a ballot measure expanding eligibility to low-income adults.