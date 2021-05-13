Mercyhealth celebrates National Nurses Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — National Nurses Week wrapped up on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean you can't still show appreciation for those who help others in the community.

Among those who celebrated the week is Mercyhealth. In honor of the week ending on Florence Nightingale's birthday Wednesday, Mercyhealth NICU Nurse JoAnn Gorsline made a baby nurse's uniform for newborns. Nightingale is known as the founder of modern nursing. Mercyhealth NICU Transport Nurse Danielle Todd also told 13 News how patients can show appreciation.

"I think the biggest thing is just being thankful and saying 'thank you.' Words go a long way and it really hits home to show that you're appreciated to hear it. Snacks are always a good idea too. But saying 'thank you' means the most for sure."

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12.