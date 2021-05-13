Loves Park business featured in NASCAR Cup race

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Josh Bilicki and Rick Ware Racing announced that BullShooter.com will serve as the primary sponsor aboard Bilicki’s #52 Ford Mustang at this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Bullshooter dartboards are manufactured by Arachnid 360 in Loves Park. Arachnid 360 describes itself as the originator and innovator of soft-tipped electronic darts.

In early 2021, BullShooter Dartboards partnered with Bilicki’s long time partner, Insurance King. The partnership features Arachnid 360 branding on Bilicki’s Insurance King sponsored racecars, as well as Insurance King ads displayed nearly four-million times a day on dartboards across the country.

"This partnership with BullShooter.com is exciting for me because I love playing darts with family and friends when I have some free time at home," says Bilicki.

The Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway will take place on Sunday, May 16th at 1 p.m. and will be televised live on FS1.