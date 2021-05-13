Local Keller Williams realty office celebrated Red Day and a birthday by cleaning up Rockford parks

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Renew, energize and donate. That's what today is for some local realtors.

Today is Keller Williams realty's "Red Day." Since May 2009, realtors at Keller Williams set aside a day in May to give back to the community.

This year, realtors helped freshen up Rockford Parks, with some cleaning and landscaping.

This day started as a birthday gift for Mo Anderson, Keller Williams' cultural leader.

"For her birthday, she didn't want gifts, she wanted to see her colleagues do something good for the communities," says Greg Saunders, Keller Williams Realty Signature Culture Committee.

Keller Williams realtors across the US and Canada take part in Red Day each year.