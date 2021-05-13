Local Church is having a free clothing giveaway for the public May 14 and 15

ROCKFORD (WREX)-First Congregational Community church announced a free clothing giveaway for the public on Friday and Saturday.

Today people gathered at the church to sort through items in preparation for tomorrow's event.

The giveaway is will be located inside the church on the lower level.

There will be clothing and shoes for men, women and children.

The giveaway is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The church is located at 10780 Third St. in Roscoe.

For more information contact First Congregational Community Church at (815)-623-2348 or firstconroscoe@gmail.com.