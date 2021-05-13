Lawmaker files bill banning vaccine passport, Pritzker says he never supported requirement of one

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A Rockford-area lawmaker has filed a bill to ban vaccine passports.

Andrew Chesney (R), of Freeport, filed HB 4081 on Thursday.

"Vaccine passports should not be a requirement for Illinoisans," said Chesney. "This would not only be an infringement on the liberties and freedom of Illinoisans, but also a violation of our constituents’ medical privacy. To envision a society where we restrict the rights of some by the nature of medical treatments they have received or not received is not only discriminatory, but dystopian."

To date, at least 19 states have initiated legislation or issued executive orders banning or severely restricting the use of vaccine passports and prohibiting discrimination based on vaccine status.

Chesney's bill was filed despite there being no evidence or conversations of Illinois requiring a vaccine passport.

13 WREX reached out to Governor JB Pritzker's office for comment on Chesney's bill.

Here's what the statement from the governor's office:

"The governor has said he does not support requiring a vaccine passport."

Chesney’s bill is currently limited to public events.