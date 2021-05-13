LaVine, Markkanen lead Bulls past Raptors, 114-102

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-102. The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot. They led by 24 in the third quarter, with the Raptors holding out their best players, and came away with the win despite a big effort by Stanley Johnson. LaVine scored 16 in the second half. Markkanen made six 3-pointers — one shy of his season high. Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points.