Judge: Deputies fired over school massacre to get jobs back

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has ruled two deputies who were fired for inaction during a high school shooting that left 17 dead should be reinstated with back pay. The Sun Sentinel reports a judge concluded Thursday that arbitrators last year were correct in ruling that the fired Broward County deputies, Brian Miller and Joshua Stambaugh, should get their jobs back. One arbitrator had previously ruled that Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony acted 13 days too late when he fired deputy Stambaugh in 2019 for his conduct during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Another arbitrator reinstated Miller last May.