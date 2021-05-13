Illinois moves to ‘Bridge Phase’ of reopening on Friday, here’s what changes

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is preparing to loosen more restrictions.

The state is moving to the "Bridge Phase" of reopening on Friday, May 14 and is scheduled to move to Phase 5 on June 11.

So what's the difference between the current Phase 4, the "Bridge Phase" and Phase 5? We break it down for you:

Dining Phase 4: Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10, Standing areas: 25% capacity Indoors: 50% capacity with no more than 100 people per space; table size ≤ 6, Outdoors: 6 feet between parties; table size ≤ 10 Bridge Phase: Seated areas: Patrons ≥ 6 feet apart; parties ≤ 10, Standing areas: 30% capacity indoors; 50% capacity outdoors indoors: 75% capacity with at least 6 ft. between parties; table size ≤ 10; Seating at bars/counters limited to 6 per party indoors and outdoors, Standing areas limited to 25% capacity

Health and fitness Phase 4: 50% capacity, Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors Bridge Phase: 60% capacity, Group fitness classes of 50 or fewer indoors or 100 or fewer outdoors

Offices Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Personal care Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Retail and service counter Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Amusement parks Phase 4: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events Phase 4: 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft. Bridge Phase: 30 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Flea and farmers markets Phase 4: 25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft. Bridge Phase: Indoor: 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft., Outdoor: 30 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Film production Phase 4: 50% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Meetings, conferences and conventions Phase 4: Venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity *, Venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: Lesser of 250 people or 25% capacity Bridge Phase: Lesser of 1,000 people or 60% capacity

Museums Phase 4: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Recreation Phase 4: Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor: Maximum groups of 50; multiple groups permissible Bridge Phase: Indoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor: Maximum groups of 100; multiple groups permissible

Social events Phase 4: Indoor: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor: Lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity Bridge Phase: Indoor: 250 people, Outdoor: 500 people

Spectator events (ticketed and seated) Phase 4: Indoor venue with capacity < 200 people: Lesser of 50 people or 50% capacity, Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 people: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Theaters and performing arts Phase 4: Indoor venue with capacity < 200 persons: Lesser of 50 or 50% capacity, Outdoor venue or indoor venue with capacity ≥ 200 persons: 25% capacity Bridge Phase: 60% capacity

Zoos Phase 4: 25% capacity, Lesser of 50 or 50% at indoor exhibits Bridge Phase: 60% capacity



Once the state moves into Phase 5, conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place.

As of May 6, 2021, Illinoisans will still need to wear masks once the state does move into Phase 5.

"It's very exciting, to me, that we can begin to reopen to a Bridge Phase and then, ultimately, to Phase 5, which is reopening everything, except making sure that we're still masking so we can protect those who are unvaccinated," Gov. Pritzker said during a news conference last week.

So it's very possible that come Friday, June 11, masks will still need to be worn in some capacity.

Earlier on Thursday, the CDC which updated its mask guidance which includes easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

13 WREX reached out to the governor's office about what the CDC's announcement means for the state's mask mandate, but we haven't heard back at this time.