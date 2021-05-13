‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance announced Thursday is a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life.

"Just a few hours ago, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC announced that they are no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people need wear masks. This recommendation holds true whether you are inside or outside. I think it's a great milestone, a great day for America," President Biden said.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says: "We have all longed for this moment -- when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.