Gary rebuilding city servers following ransomware attack

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary city spokesman says a cybersecurity company is helping the city rebuild its servers after hackers recently targeted several of them in a ransomware attack. Gary spokesman Michael Gonzalez said Wednesday that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security were notified about the attack. He declined to disclose when the attack was identified or which city departments were affected, citing an ongoing investigation. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Gonzalez also declined to say whether the city paid a ransom following the ransomware attack, in which hackers lock up computer data and demand ransom payments in order to give it back.