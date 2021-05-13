Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Low temperatures from 34 to 36 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and

northeast Illinois. Mainly in low-lying areas and along river

valleys.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&