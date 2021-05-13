Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Low temperatures from 34 to 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois. Mainly in low-lying areas and along river
valleys.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
