Frost Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT



Weather AlertsWx Alert - DeKalb IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Low temperatures from 34 to 36 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois. Mainly in low-lying areas and along river
valleys.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



