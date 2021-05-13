FAA approves Boeing fix for jets grounded by electrical flaw

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have approved a Boeing procedure to fix about 100 jets that have been sitting for a month because of an electrical-grounding issue. The electrical problem was the latest issue affecting Boeing’s best-selling 737 Max jet, which was grounded for nearly two years after two deadly crashes. Boeing said Thursday it will help airlines fix the electrical issue on certain Max jets. The Federal Aviation Administration approved Boeing’s repair plan shortly after FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson told a congressional panel that he has absolute confidence in the safety of the Max jets. Southwest, American, United and Alaska all had Max jets grounded because of the electrical problem.