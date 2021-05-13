DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The police department in the nation’s capital has suffered a massive leak of internal information after refusing to meet the blackmail demands of Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate. Experts say it’s the worst known ransomware attack ever to hit a U.S. police department. The gang released thousands of the Metropolitan Police Department’s sensitive documents on the dark web Thursday. A review by The Associated Press found hundreds of police officer disciplinary files and intelligence reports that include feeds from other agencies, including the FBI and Secret Service. The police department didn’t immediately return a request for comment, but has previously said some officers’ personal information was stolen.