Biden warns against gas price gouging after cyberattack

President Joe Biden has warned gasoline stations not to engage in price gouging as motorists wait for fuel to start flowing reliably through the Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline has reopened after falling victim to a cyberattack. Biden’s quick and all-hands-on-deck response is fresh evidence of his administration’s awareness of the political perils associated with the shutdown and of White House efforts to turn the situation into a new reason to argue for his infrastructure package. The sudden supply crunch after last week’s pipeline company hack showed the challenges that can pop up for a White House that must constantly respond to world events.