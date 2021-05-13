1 Swiss, 1 American die on Everest in year’s 1st casualties

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two Swiss and American climbers have died on Mount Everest in the season’s first casualties on the world’s highest mountain. Expedition organizers said the Swiss climber scaled the peak and but had difficulties on the way down and died. The U.S. climber had to be helped down to the highest camp even before he reached the summit. He died at the camp. The bodies were to be brought down after weather conditions improve. Scores of climbers reached the summit this week while weather conditions were favorable, and an equal number of them are expected to attempt the climb later this month.