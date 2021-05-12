UN diplomat Martin Griffiths appointed UN humanitarian chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The chief has appointed veteran British diplomat Martin Griffiths, a seasoned negotiator with wide global experience, as the new U.N. humanitarian chief. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Wednesday’s announcement that “Griffiths brings extensive leadership experience in humanitarian affairs at headquarters and country levels, both strategically and operationally.” Griffiths has spent the last three years as the U.N. special envoy for Yemen and he briefed the U.N. Security Council earlier Wednesday on his latest efforts to peacefully resolve the six-year conflict. Guterres said Griffiths will continue to serve as the U.N.’s top envoy for Yemen “until a transition has been announced.”