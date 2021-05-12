Traffic stop in Harvard reveals 897 tabs of LSD

HARVARD, Ill. (AP) -- A northern Illinois man faces a number of drug charges after police during a traffic stop discovered nearly 900 tabs of LSD in his vehicle.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports that Alek A. Montemayor was driving in the community of Harvard where he lives on Friday when police pulled him over after seeing that he was driving erratically.

Police during the search found the LSD, 30 grams of marijuana and $13,950 in cash.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on a number of charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver LSD.