The Mayor of Rockford released his State of the City address today

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released his State of the City address to the public today.

"We accomplished a lot together this year in 2020. And I'd be pleased with these accomplishments even if we didn't have a pandemic," says McNamara.

Mayor McNamara spent the first part of his address talking about the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned loan programs to help businesses and funding for rental, mortgage and utility bill assistance for residents.

"Our community is resilient and our people have tremendous grit. We must not simply reopen as a community. We must rebuild our community," according to McNamara.

Mayor McNamara also talked about other topics outside of the pandemic.