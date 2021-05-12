Pritzker kicks off $6 million campaign to encourage road trips across Illinois, revive tourism industry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gov. JB Pritzker wants people to hit the road this summer to enjoy the many scenic parks, museums, and highways across Illinois. It’s part of a new campaign to help one of the industries hit hardest during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The weather is getting nicer and more people are starting to think of what they’ll do for fun this summer. Gov. Pritzker wants people to explore Illinois.

The administration put $6 million into an ad campaign to encourage people to drive across the state. They hope people can enjoy landmarks like the Garden of the Gods, Starved Rock, and the Mississippi Palisades. Their first ad features the classic rock song “Time For Me To Fly” by Champaign’s very own REO Speedwagon. They’ve changed the lyrics to drive instead of fly to help people get out and experience the Land of Lincoln.

“Whether you want to ease your way back into travel or are raring to go, taking the great American road trip is a great way to enjoy yourself and stay safe,” Pritzker said.

The Pritzker administration says Illinois welcomed over 120 million every year before the pandemic started. They also explained tourists spent more than $40 billion in Illinois. Now, they’re hoping people head back on the road to help the tourism and hospitality industry.

Tourism, travel, and fun

It’s been a while since most people were able to think about fun. However, state leaders say they’re excited Illinois is back open for business.

“After more than a year of hardship, it’s time for everyone to get out and play,” said Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “We need to maintain Illinois’ rightful place as a destination for many key industries.”

Welch also encouraged people to travel to Springfield and enjoy the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The popular destination is one of many facilities allowing free admission for people showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Michael Jacobson, President of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, says investing in tourism promotion is investing in economic development. He also stressed it could help Illinois businesses recover from the pandemic.

“Promoting tourism helps our economy by getting visitors to stay in our hotels, to eat at our restaurants, shop in our retail stores, buy fuel at our gas stations and enjoy our amazing attractions,” Jacobson said.

He feels the new ad campaign could help improve the state’s image by marketing every corner of Illinois. Jacobson also explained there are still over 20,000 hotel employees out of work or laid off across the state. Leaders hope a push for more travel in Illinois will help those workers get back to their jobs.

Enjoy Illinois

The Illinois Tourism Office created over 60 new itineraries to help people travel through the state’s unique communities and top destinations. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity explained ads would appear on radio, television, print, and digital media. They also created digital billboards for highways across the state. The ads span 18 markets and are also available in Spanish.

“Without question, tourism is a key economic driver for Illinois and is essential to our economic recovery,” said Acting DCEO Director Sylvia Garcia. “That’s why we are excited to roll out this new campaign just in time for summer, marking a critical step forward in bringing visitors back into our communities, supporting our hospitality businesses and helping build consumer confidence.”

Pritzker said recent studies show half of Americans plan to travel this summer, and half of them intend to drive.

“We’re a state that values safety for our own people and we offer it to visitors from the rest of the world as well. If you want to see the sights, if you want a change of scenery, if you want to travel safely, come to Illinois,” Pritzker said.

You can find more information about the new campaign and options for road trips by clicking here.