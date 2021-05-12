Packers unveil 2021 schedule with plenty of primetime games

Packers unveil 2021 schedule with plenty of primetime gamesNew
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — The Green Bay Packers will be in the national spotlight early in the season, and they hope Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback for those games. The Packers open the season Sunday, Sept. 12, in New Orleans at 3:25 p.m. for the late afternoon featured game.
In week 2, the Packers take on the Lions on Monday Night Football. The following week, the Packers return to the national spotlight again, this time on Sunday Night Football on WREX against the San Francisco 49ers. Week 4 features another 3:25 late afternoon kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.
The Packers play the Bears in Chicago, Oct. 17, then play again in December at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.
Here's a look at how the Packers' schedule takes shape.
Sept. 12: at New Orleans
Sept. 20: vs. Detroit
Sept. 26: at San Francisco
Oct. 3: vs. Pittsburgh
Oct. 10: at Cincinnati
Oct. 17: at Chicago
Oct. 24: vs. Washington
Oct. 28: at Arizona
Nov. 7: at Kansas City
Nov. 14: vs. Seattle
Nov. 21: at Minnesota
Nov. 28: vs. Los Angeles Rams
Dec. 5: Bye
Dec. 12: vs. Chicago
Dec. 19: at Baltimore
Dec. 25: vs. Cleveland
Jan. 2: vs. Minnesota
Jan. 9: at Detroit