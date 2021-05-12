Packers unveil 2021 schedule with plenty of primetime games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — The Green Bay Packers will be in the national spotlight early in the season, and they hope Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback for those games. The Packers open the season Sunday, Sept. 12, in New Orleans at 3:25 p.m. for the late afternoon featured game.

In week 2, the Packers take on the Lions on Monday Night Football. The following week, the Packers return to the national spotlight again, this time on Sunday Night Football on WREX against the San Francisco 49ers. Week 4 features another 3:25 late afternoon kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

The Packers play the Bears in Chicago, Oct. 17, then play again in December at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

Here's a look at how the Packers' schedule takes shape.

Sept. 12: at New Orleans

Sept. 20: vs. Detroit

Sept. 26: at San Francisco

Oct. 3: vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 10: at Cincinnati

Oct. 17: at Chicago

Oct. 24: vs. Washington

Oct. 28: at Arizona

Nov. 7: at Kansas City

Nov. 14: vs. Seattle

Nov. 21: at Minnesota

Nov. 28: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 5: Bye

Dec. 12: vs. Chicago

Dec. 19: at Baltimore

Dec. 25: vs. Cleveland

Jan. 2: vs. Minnesota

Jan. 9: at Detroit