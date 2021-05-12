Man indicted in CARES Act unemployment scheme carried out in DeKalb

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Georgia man is indicted on wire fraud charges for allegedly claiming $506,000 in unemployment benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, using residences in DeKalb and Homewood, Illinois.

Robert Carter, 27, of Hampton Georgia, is accused of of submitting fraudulent unemployment claims to the Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance for "claimants who he knew

were not entitled to benefits and who did not work or live in Maryland," according to a news release from the US Department of Justice, Northern District of Illinois.

The indictment alleges Carter sent unemployment claims in his name and other names to be sent from Homewood and DeKalb, to the Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance. Carter then allegedly opted to have the unemployment benefits paid via debit cards and mailed to residences connected to Carter, then withdrew funds from the cards at ATMs in illinois.

Carter's arraignment is set for 9 a.m. May 14 in federal court in Rockford, before US Magistrate Lisa Jensen. Carter faces up to 60 years in prison as he is charged with three counts of wire fraud.