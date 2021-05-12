Jerry Burns, former Vikings coach known for wit, dies at 94

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns has died at 94. Burns took over as Minnesota’s head coach in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths. He helped Green Bay win the first two Super Bowls as defensive backs coach, then joined Vikings coach Bud Grant as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 1968. He held the position until 1985, and became head coach in 1986, following Les Steckel’s 3-13 season in 1984 and Grant’s 7-9 campaign in 1985. Burns had a 55-46 record, including 3-3 in the postseason, before retiring after the 1991 season. From Detroit, Burns played quarterback at Michigan. He caught on as an assistant coach at Iowa in 1954 and took over as head coach in 1961.