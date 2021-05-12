Health Conservation, Inc announced COVID-19 testing for general public and employers

ROCKFORD (WREX)-The Health Conservation, Inc. (HCI) will now offer COVID-19 testing for both general public and employers seeking to maintain a safe work environment.

HCI will administer the Abbott BinaxNOW Antigen rapid test which provides on-site results in minutes. The second test citizens can get is the PCR, which delivers highly accurate results from HCI's participating lab in less than 48 hours.

The cost of the COVID-19 rapid test is $49.00 and the COVID-19 PCR test is completely free. Residents have to register and schedule their test at www.hcihealth.net before they get to the site.

HCI’s first two mobile locations for the general public are now open and accepting appointments for same-day testing. Both locations offer convenient access and scheduling:



6125 E State St, Rockford IL 61108 (Forest Plaza)

Testing Times: M-F 10 AM - 4 PM; Sat 10 AM - 6 PM



155 S. Randall Road, Elgin IL 60123

Testing Times: M-Th 4-8 PM; F-Sat 12-8 PM

For employers who desire a healthy and safe workforce. HCI has tow COVID-19 testing options:

Option 1: A designated team member(s) to learn how to deliver the COVID-19 test on-site and HCI will give business all of the supplies. There is a flat rate cost to ship specimens to our participating lab.

Option 2: HCI sends an Occupational Health technician to the site to facilitate the self-administered COVID-19 testing process. HCI will provide all of the supplies. There is a daily fee for HCI’s supervisory services and the flat rate cost to ship specimens to our participating lab.



For more information on HCI and its COVID-19 services, visit: www.hcihealth.com.