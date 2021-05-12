Skip to Content

Harlem softball, Boylan baseball get key wins in 1st place showdowns

Harlem's softball team leads the NIC-10 by 2 games after beating 2nd place Hononegah, 2-0.

ROSCOE/BELVIDERE (WREX) — Harlem's Cheyenne Nietz broke a scoreless tie when she belted a 2-run homerun in the 5th inning, lifting Harlem to a 2-0 win over rival Hononegah. Nietz also did her job pitching for Harlem, striking out 11 batters and throwing another shutout. Harlem remains undefeated atop the NIC-10 standings, taking a 2-game lead over Hononegah as they get into the 2nd half of the season.

"I believed in my teammates the whole time," Nietz said. "We believe in each other. Like I said, we went in knowing we were going to fight from the first to the last pitch. It was a big fight for us. We didn't come in here thinking anything but to do our job, do our game like we usually do."

In NIC-10 baseball, Boylan and Belvidere North played another tight ballgame just a couple of days after the Titans walked off with a 6-5 win. Boylan edged out the Blue Thunder yet again, this time by a 5-4 final in 8 innings. Hononegah also defeated Harlem, leaving Boylan and Hononegah tied atop the NIC-10 baseball standings with Belvidere North a game behind them.

