GOP’s Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Faulconer wants to eliminate state income taxes for households making up to $100,000 as part of a proposal to make California more affordable for the middle class. Faulconer is running in the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He unveiled his plan Wednesday as Newsom is on a statewide tour about his $100 billion pandemic recovery plan. Faulconer wants to give every Californian making less than $1 million a state income tax cut. He would need approval from the Democratic-led Legislature to enact the plan if he won the recall.