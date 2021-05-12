Frost disappears as spring and summer warmth return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The slow warming trend this week pushes frost out of the forecast, and eventually brings in some summer-like warmth. Rain showers go hand-in-hand with the warmer weather, so be ready for some wet weather on the way.

Quiet and milder:

Conditions don't change much just yet. Thursday and Friday hold onto the sunshine and light winds. Temperatures keep inching upward, however, providing near-average weather and getting rid of the frost.

After tonight, lows warm into the 40's. While still brisk at times, we aren't chilly enough for frost starting Thursday night.

High pressure keeps the weather quiet, sunny, and mild for the next 2 days.

During the day, Thursday gets to near 70 degrees, while Friday may just get to that point. Average weather for this time of year is the low 70's. We get pretty close in the coming days!

After a couple more days of sunshine and quiet weather, we see plenty of changes starting this weekend. Temperatures jump into summer territory soon, plus a rainy pattern is soon to follow.

Heat on the way:

After getting near 70 degrees this week and weekend, we leap up to that point early next week. We haven't seen the 70's since May 3rd, with over a week passing between the usual spring warmth.

We could see summer-like warmth by late next week.

After spending the first couple of days next week in the low 70's, we jump to the upper 70's starting Wednesday. The 80's could be around the corner from there for the rest of next week. Temperatures that warm are nearly 10 degrees above average, so we could go from well below to well above average in the span of about a week.

The warmth comes with a guest: rain showers and thunderstorms may be on the way nearly every day starting this weekend.

Needed rainy pattern:

With drought conditions setting up in spots, we could use a rainy pattern for a while. We may just get it starting this weekend.

Chances for rain remain low each day, so we likely won't see rain every day. That said, light showers are possible by late Saturday. Sunday looks to be the best chance for rain this week, so plan your weekend accordingly. Heavier rainfall is possible Sunday night.

A rainy pattern could develop into next week, depending on where a stationary front forms.

Rain chances next week depend on where a stationary front lines up. If it gets close to us, we may see on and off rain and storms Monday through at least Wednesday, if not longer. If the front stays to our south? We could end up seeing rain stay more to the south and quieter weather for us.

Stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority as we fine tune when the rain arrives this weekend and next week.