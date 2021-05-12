Frost Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Low temperatures from 31 to 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
