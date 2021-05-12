Frost Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Low temperatures from 31 to 36 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&