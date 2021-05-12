Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:16 am
2:45 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Low temperatures from 31 to 36 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

WREX Weather Team

