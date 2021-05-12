Family of 3 killed in LaSalle County explosion hires Chicago firm that will investigate incident

CHICAGO (WEEK) — The attorneys representing the families of the three killed in an explosion in Utica last week say they will be investigating the incident.

The May 6 explosion near the Ill. Route 178 bridge near Starved Rock State Park killed family members Inmer Riveera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26.

The families have retained the law firm Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard, P.C., based out of Chicago.

In a statement sent to media outlets Wednesday, the firm says they believe there is no reason the three had “anything whatsoever to do with the handling of, or knowingly using explosive devices.”

The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office on May 7 said in a statement the explosion was not related to a recent demolition of the old 178 bridge.

“We will be hiring some of the best experts in the country to assist us in our investigation and hopefully bring peace of mind to Inmer, Rafael and Guillermo’s family,” the statement from the law firm read.

The Illinois State Police later in the day on May 7 said the investigation is being led by ISP District 3, with assistance from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the FBI, the Kane County Bomb Squad, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, and other agencies.